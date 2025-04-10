TASE opens sharply higher after Trump U-turn on tariffs

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) opened sharply higher today after US President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on imposing tariffs on all countries except for China. The pause is being interpreted as a climb down after Trump admitted he had made the move to calm the markets.

In the wake of Wall Street, which saw indices record gains after Trump's announcement, the TASE is green today. In mid-morning trading, the Tel Aviv 35 Index is 2.91% higher at 2440.66 points and the Tel Aviv 125 Index is 3.01% higher at 2476.45 points.

All 35 stocks on the Tel Aviv 35 Index were higher with Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) up 3.83%, ICL (TASE: ICL) up 4.07% and chip company Nova (TASE: NVMI) up 12.8%.

However, the shekel continues to lose ground against the US dollar and the euro after breaking above the NIS 3.80/$ threshold yesterday for the first time in eight months. In mid-morning inter-bank trading the shekel-dollar exchange rate is 0.58% higher at NIS 3.755/$ and the shekel-euro exchange rate is 0.80% higher at NIS 4.131/€.

