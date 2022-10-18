Tel Aviv apartment sold for NIS 120m

There was an exceptional real estate deal in Tel Aviv in August, amounting to over NIS 120 million, according to a Facebook post by Galit Ben Naim, a manager in the Ministry of Finance Chief Economist Division. Ben Naim is responsible for the Chief Economist's real estate surveys. She provided few details in the post.

She wrote, "It was one of the highest priced deals ever in the local real estate market." Ben Naim added that it was in the city that featured last week in a report by UBS as having a high housing bubble risk - Tel Aviv.

Sources inform "Globes" that the deal in question involved a property close to the sea, in Rova 5, in an existing building, believed to consist of an entire floor. It is not yet known who the parties to the transaction were and what the exact price was, although it was definitely over NIS 100 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 18, 2022.

