Teva CFO: Very small chance opioid settlement won't happen

Despite cutting guidance for 2021 revenue in its second quarter financial results today, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) share price rose over 12% on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The share was lifted in part by CFO Eli Kalif's optimistic comments during the conference call about reaching a final settlement in the US on the opioid painkiller lawsuits that are a black cloud hanging over the Israel's company.

RELATED ARTICLES Teva cuts 2021 revenue guidance

In answer to a question on the matter by "Globes," Teva CFO Eli Kalif said that the "chances of such a settlement not happening were very small."

In its 2021 guidance, Teva cut the revenue range from $16.4-16.8 billion to $16-$16.4 billion, compared with revenue of $16.7 billion in 2020. In other words, Teva will end 2021 for the fourth consecutive year without growth. Kalif blamed Covid-19 for the lower revenue and said, "Everywhere that interaction between the patient and doctor is required now takes more time."

Do you expect growth to resume in 2022?

"It's too early to say at this stage but we want to see how we can return to a stable situation in terms of market demand. You must not forget that it is only most recently that several very large European countries came out of lockdown."

"So if Covid remains with us as well as restrictions, then the chances of Teva resuming growth are small?

"It depends on the mix of sales and products. We were influenced by this in the first half of the year and that influences total revenue that we expect for this year. Perhaps ultimately there will be a faster rebound than we currently expect."

Despite the cut in revenue guidance for 2021, the profit forecast remains unchanged.

On Teva's growth engines, Kalif said, "Biosimilars are back. We don't give figures of course for Truxima but in terms of market share and growth we are back to the figures before Covid and we are continuing to see growth. Combined sales of Ajovy and Austedo will exceed Copaxone sales this year with $1.15 billion compared with $1.05 billion for Copaxone. For Ajovy we have an ambitious target of a 33% market share and we are at 24%-25% at the moment, and we see ourselves reaching it."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 28, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021