Third Israeli-owned ship attacked near Yemen

Ambrey Global Maritime Risk management reports that another Israeli-owned ship has been attacked off the coast of Aden in Yemen. The tanker called Central Park flies a Liberian flag and is owned by the Ofer family's Zodiac Maritime, which is listed in London. According to the Iranian media the attack was carried out by the Houthi Yemenite rebels.

Reports says that the Central Park, which sailed from the Moroccan port of Safi was attacked in the Indian Ocean. Ambrey said that "US naval forces are engaged in the situation."

Zodiac Maritime said, "Our priority is the safety of our 22 crew onboard. The Turkish-captained vessel has a multinational crew consisting of a crew of Russian, Vietnamese, Bulgarian, Indian, Georgian and Filipino nationals. The vessel is carrying a full cargo of phosphoric acid."

It was reported yesterday that the Malta-flagged vessel CMA CGM Symi, owned by Idan Ofer's Eastern pacific Shipping was attacked by an Iranian Shaheed 136 drone after sailing from Dubai and last week Houthis hijacked the Galaxy Leader, owned by Israeli Rami Ungar's Ray Shipping, in the Red Sea.

