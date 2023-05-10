UAE, Moroccan delegates to attend Biomed Israel

Biomed Israel International Life Science and HealthTech conference at the David InterContinental Hotel in Tel Aviv from May 16-18, 2023 announced today that for the first time it will host a delegation of senior executives from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Casablanca.

The conference will hold several events with senior healthcare professionals from the Abraham Accords Partners, including a plenary talk featuring the Executive Director of Dubai Science Park, and a presentation by the CEO of the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center as part of the academic translation session. A significant focus of the delegation is networking and strategic partnering meetings with colleagues from Israel's life science ecosystem.

"As the preeminent innovative life sciences event in the Middle East/North Africa (MENA) region, Biomed Israel provides the perfect opportunity for innovative Abraham Accords life sciences companies and organizations to find their next great partnership for broadening access to lifesaving therapies and delivering innovative medical technologies to patients," said Susan K. Finston, Senior Advisor, Princeton Capital Advisors, who played an instrumental role in organizing the visit. "Abraham Accords Partners have ongoing collaborations in Israel, which benefit patients across the region. Sheba Medical Center has already broken ground on a state-of-the-art hospital in Manama, Bahrain and Teva Pharmaceuticals has joined hands with Cooper Pharma in Morocco, among others. Biomed provides a stage to celebrate these initiatives as well as highlight strategic priorities, emerging technologies and partnering goals of Abraham Accords members."

Biomed Israel's co-chairpersons, Ruti Alon, Founder and CEO of Medstrada, Dr. Ora Dar Senior Expert, Medical Sciences and Health Innovation, and Dr. Nissim Darvish, Managing General Partner, Eliraz Ventures, place a high priority on hosting this distinguished delegation of the Abraham Accords Partners for the sake of promoting life sciences cooperation in the Middle East, with the hope that this year will inaugurate an annual tradition.

Nissim Darvish said, "Through partnerships and innovation, healthcare professionals of the Abraham Accords countries have the potential to change the face of healthcare, offering benefits for patients in the Middle East and beyond."

Ruti Alon added, "With delegates from the MENA region and around the world, Biomed Israel advances the shared vision of a healthier, happier society in Israel, its neighbors and globally. At its best, medicine has the power to unite us all, viewing all people as equally deserving of health and wellbeing. Time and again we have seen the ability of medical innovation to improve quality of life, bridge cultures and cross borders."

Now in its 21st year, Biomed Israel is the largest and leading meeting for healthcare professionals from Israel with their international colleagues and partners, who come together for three days of intensive discussions and networking to discover business opportunities and promote partnerships. The conference attracts thousands of industry leaders, scientists, engineers, physicians, and investors from over 45 countries. As in previous years, hundreds of Israeli life science companies will present and exhibit their innovative products and technologies. The conference explores and aims to fuel the innovations and trends that are shaping the future of healthcare systems and life sciences.

