Water rates likely to rise 4.4% in Israel in July

According to a document distributed by the Israel Water Authority, water rates for household are likely to rise by 4.44% in July from NIS 7.39 per cubic meter for a family of five to NIS 7.71. The Israel Water Authority says that the price hike is due to a number of factors including a 1.77% price rise in the basket of indices (the authority's index of the main components that make up its expenses including interest rates), the rise in the price of electricity, changes in operations at the Hadera desalination plant and a project for the Gihon Water Company.

The Israel Water Authority also proposes raising the price of water for industry by 2.67% from NIS 10.51 per cubic meter to NIS 10.79 per cubic meter, and by 2.98% for public institutions to NIS 11.33 per cubic meter.

