Wed: TASE gains strengthen

3 May, 2023 19:10
Globes correspondent

The banks and ICL rose strongly today while NICE Systems and Delek led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.97%, to 1,793.87 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.20%, to 1,792.05 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.93% to 338.80 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.34% to 366.88 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.71 billion in equities and NIS 2.94 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.470% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.637/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.113% higher at NIS 4.015/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today rising 2.48% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.02% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.54%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.92% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.23%.

Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) rose 4.21% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.98% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.24%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE fell 3.79% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 3.70% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.39%.

