Wed: TASE gains strengthen

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.97%, to 1,793.87 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.20%, to 1,792.05 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.93% to 338.80 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.34% to 366.88 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.71 billion in equities and NIS 2.94 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.470% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.637/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.113% higher at NIS 4.015/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today rising 2.48% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.02% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.54%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.92% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.23%.

Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) rose 4.21% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.98% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.24%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE fell 3.79% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 3.70% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.39%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 3, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.