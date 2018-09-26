Wed: Teva drags TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.82% to 1,652.42 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.71% to 1,493.16 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.52% to 397.60 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 348.91 points. Trading turnover was NIS 783.3 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.82% at NIS 3.579/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.057% at 4.212/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 6.03% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.02% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.34%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.14%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.80% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 0.19% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 2.51% for the day's biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.93% and Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 0.29%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.50% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.19%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 26, 2018

