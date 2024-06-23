10 NATO armies buy Kibbutz Yagur's Sharpshooter AI sights

One of the most lethal developments used by Israeli ground forces during their maneuvers is the Smash series of scopes and smart fire control systems made by Kibbutz Yagur's Sharpshooter. The ZM website reports that armies in Europe and Latin America are expressing interest in the system, which has already been sold to more than 10 countries that are members of the NATO alliance, including the UK, Germany and the Netherlands.

Smash smart fire control systems are designed for hitting ground and aerial targets, such as UAVs, while helping the combat soldiers who operate them identify targets independently and hit them accurately. With the help of artificial intelligence and algorithms, the scope follows the target and adapts the rate of fire in favor of a quick and accurate hit.

The latest product recently unveiled by Smartshooter as part of the Smash series is the Hopper, a remote control weapon system. The system, according to the company, allows for rapid deployment and requires only one shot for a hit. This system, which weighs about 15 kilograms, is designed for installation in manned and unmanned vehicles, as well as aerial and marine platforms.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 23, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.