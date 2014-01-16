The drugs and medical technologies added to the National List of Reimbursed Drugs will cost NIS 460 million.
As cryptocurrencies plummeted, more than 20 Israeli startups closed down in 2018.
Israelis pay NIS 700 for a return flight to Eilat. But with the new airport 19 kilometers from Eilat and Sde Dov to be closed, flying will be less attractive.
Politicians want to be admired for protecting the environment - but without giving up tax revenues from cars and gasoline.
The use of cash in purchases is now subject to a new legal ceiling in Israel as part of the fight against unreported capital.
The latest macro figures show fiscal policy unraveling while Israel's main economic problem is worsening.
Zisapel combines original solutions to Israel's engineer shortage with a fresh chance for disadvantaged youth - backed by his own cash.
Low-cost airlines are often more punctual and have newer planes while full-service airlines don't always give full service.
The Israeli company's solution takes the new CRISPR gene-cutting technology one better.
Some Israelis want to boycott Ben & Jerry's for supporting left-wing US groups, while abroad BDS activists urge boycotting the ice cream because the brand operates in Israel.
Israel is missing out on the tourism potential of the Red Sea, Negev and Arava and could learn much from the Jordanians.
Ultra-Orthodox Jews are smarter consumers, have interest-free loan funds, and are satisfied even if they are poor, the Haredi Institute for Public Affairs has found.
"Globes" ranks this year's crop of companies that are most likely to make a disruptive difference.
