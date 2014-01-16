search
Over half Israel's 2019 drug basket budget goes to cancer

The drugs and medical technologies added to the National List of Reimbursed Drugs will cost NIS 460 million.

Litecoin, Bitcoin photo: Shutterstock Who's left standing in Israel's blockchain sector?

As cryptocurrencies plummeted, more than 20 Israeli startups closed down in 2018. Financial services

Eilat Photo: ASAP Shutterstock Your money in 2019, part 3: Eilat, cannabis, fraud

Israelis pay NIS 700 for a return flight to Eilat. But with the new airport 19 kilometers from Eilat and Sde Dov to be closed, flying will be less attractive. Economy

Buses Photo: Tamar Matsafi Your money in 2019, part 2: cars, buses, housing, tips

Politicians want to be admired for protecting the environment - but without giving up tax revenues from cars and gasoline. Real estate

Shekel Photo: ASAP Creative Your money in 2019, part 1: cash, credit, utilities

The use of cash in purchases is now subject to a new legal ceiling in Israel as part of the fight against unreported capital. Economy

Amiram Barkat Israel's economic skies darken

The latest macro figures show fiscal policy unraveling while Israel's main economic problem is worsening.

Yehuda Zisapel photo: Eyal Izhar Yehuda Zisapel brings high-tech hopes to Arad

Zisapel combines original solutions to Israel's engineer shortage with a fresh chance for disadvantaged youth - backed by his own cash. Economy

Flight Photo: Shutterstock Low-cost and full-service airlines: Blurred differences

Low-cost airlines are often more punctual and have newer planes while full-service airlines don't always give full service. Tourism

Dan Weinthal and Dr. Yoel Shiboleth Photo: Haim Varsano TargetGene develops more precise gene editing

The Israeli company's solution takes the new CRISPR gene-cutting technology one better. Healthcare

Ben & Jerry's Resist flavor Photo: PR Ben & Jerry's political flavor doesn't suit all Israelis

Some Israelis want to boycott Ben & Jerry's for supporting left-wing US groups, while abroad BDS activists urge boycotting the ice cream because the brand operates in Israel. Politics

Eilat Photo: ASAP Shutterstock Eilat or Aqaba? No contest on price

Israel is missing out on the tourism potential of the Red Sea, Negev and Arava and could learn much from the Jordanians. Tourism

Haredim Photo: Shutterstock Haredim aren't as poor as you think

Ultra-Orthodox Jews are smarter consumers, have interest-free loan funds, and are satisfied even if they are poor, the Haredi Institute for Public Affairs has found. Economy

Israel's 10 Most Promising Startups 2018 "Globes" names Puls Israel's most promising 2018 startup

"Globes" ranks this year's crop of companies that are most likely to make a disruptive difference. Start ups

Amir Yaron Israel's new Bank of Israel Governor
