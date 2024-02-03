Here's Why Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) closed the most recent trading day at $4.86, moving +0.62% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.07%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.35%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.74%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 18.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.83%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.93%.

The upcoming earnings release of Taboola.com Ltd. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 28, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.02, down 87.5% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $436.65 million, showing a 17.61% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Taboola.com Ltd. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Taboola.com Ltd. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Taboola.com Ltd. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.64. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 27.25.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

