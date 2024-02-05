Is PGIM Jennison Mid-Cap Growth A (PEEAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Mutual Fund Report for PEEAX

On the lookout for a Mid Cap Growth fund? Starting with PGIM Jennison Mid-Cap Growth A (PEEAX) is one possibility. PEEAX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. Objective We note that PEEAX is a Mid Cap Growth fund, and this area is also loaded with many different options. Companies are usually considered growth stocks when they consistently report notable sales and/or earnings growth. Thus, Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. History of Fund/Manager PGIM is based in Providence, RI, and is the manager of PEEAX. PGIM Jennison Mid-Cap Growth A debuted in December of 1996. Since then, PEEAX has accumulated assets of about $748.45 million, according to the most recently available information. The fund's current manager, Benjamin Bryan, has been in charge of the fund since July of 2018. Performance Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. PEEAX has a 5-year annualized total return of 14.82% and it sits in the top third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 0.77%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame. It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower. When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of PEEAX over the past three years is 20.8% compared to the category average of 15.34%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 21.9% compared to the category average of 16.45%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade. Risk Factors Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.08, so it is likely going to be more volatile than the market at large. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. The fund has produced a negative alpha over the past 5 years of -1.24, which shows that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns. Holdings Exploring the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is principally on equities that are traded in the United States. Currently, this mutual fund is holding 77.12% in stocks, and these companies have an average market capitalization of $25.88 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors: Technology

Retail Trade This fund's turnover is about 38%, so the fund managers are making fewer trades than comparable funds.

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, PEEAX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.07% compared to the category average of 0.98%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, PEEAX is actually more expensive than its peers.

This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $1,000, and each subsequent investment should be at least $100.

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.

Overall, even with its comparatively strong performance, worse downside risk, and higher fees, PGIM Jennison Mid-Cap Growth A ( PEEAX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and therefore looks a good potential choice for investors right now.

