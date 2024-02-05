Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Market: NVIDIA, Carrols, CyberArk in Focus

Last Friday, the three widely followed indexes closed out a fourth straight winning week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.4%, 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively.

The S&P 500 hit its all-time closing high on Friday. Investor sentiment was mixed throughout the week, with a prevailing uncertainty about the timeline for rate cuts. Currently, it is anticipated that the Fed will start cutting rates from June of this year. Mega-cap earnings numbers released throughout the week and strong numbers from the labor market kept investors optimistic.

Expectations of a rate cut of at least 25 bps in March moved down to 20.5% to close out the week, according to CME's FedWatch Tool. With a low-data week in the offing, over the next few days, earnings would continue to dominate the headlines.

Regardless of market conditions, we, here at Zacks, provide investors with unbiased guidance on how to beat the market.

As usual, Zacks Research guided investors over the past three months with its time-tested methodologies. Given the prevailing market uncertainty, you may want to look at our feats to prepare better for your next action.

Here are some of our key achievements:

monday.com and Eaton Surge Following Zacks Rank Upgrade

Shares of monday.com Ltd. MNDY have gained 19.7% (versus the S&P 500’s 8.6% increase) since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) on November 28.

Another stock, Eaton Corporation plc ETN, which was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) on November 27, has returned 18.1% (versus the S&P 500’s 8.3% increase) since then.

Zacks Rank, our short-term rating system, has earnings estimate revisions at its core. Empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

A hypothetical portfolio of Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks returned +20.63% in 2023 vs. +24.83% for the S&P 500 index and +15% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. The portfolio of Zacks Rank #1 stocks is an equal-weight portfolio, while the S&P 500 index is a market-cap-weighted index that has been notably distorted by the concentrated performance of mega-cap stocks in 2023.

We are not trying to cherry-pick here. But since this Zacks Model portfolio, consisting of Zacks Rank #1 stocks, is an equal-weight portfolio, the equal-weight S&P 500 index is the appropriate benchmark for comparison. Looked at this way, this portfolio has handily outperformed the index.

The Zacks Model Portfolio - consisting of Zacks Rank #1 stocks - has outperformed the S&P index by more than 13 percentage points since 1988 (Through January 1st, 2024, the Zacks # 1 Rank stocks generated an annualized return of +24.18% since 1988 vs. +10.88% for the S&P 500 index).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here >>>

Check monday.com’s historical EPS and Sales here>>>

Check Eaton’s historical EPS and Sales here>>>



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Recommendation Upgrades Abercrombie & Fitch and Carrols Higher

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF and Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. TAST have advanced 41.9% (versus the S&P 500’s 8.8% rise) and 20.7% (versus the S&P 500’s 7.8% rise) since their Zacks Recommendation was upgraded to Outperform on December 7 and December 8, respectively.

While the Zacks Rank is our short-term rating system that is most effective over the one- to three-month holding horizon, the Zacks Recommendation aims to predict performance over the next 6 to 12 months. However, just like the Zacks Rank, the foundation for the Zacks Recommendation is trends in earnings estimate revisions.

The Zacks Recommendation classifies stocks into three groups - Outperform, Neutral and Underperform. While these recommendations are determined quantitatively, our analysts have the flexibility to override them for the 1100+ stocks they closely follow based on their better judgment of factors such as valuation, industry conditions and management effectiveness than the quantitative model.

To access our research reports with Zacks Recommendations for the 1100+ stocks we cover, click here>>>

Zacks Focus List Stocks NVIDIA, Shopify Shoot Up

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have gained 36.9% over the past 12 weeks. The stock was added to the Focus List on May 20, 2019. Another Focus-List holding, Shopify Inc. SHOP, which was added to the portfolio on September 6, 2022, has returned 35.2% over the past 12 weeks. The S&P 500 has advanced 12.2% over this period.

The 50-stock Zacks Focus List model portfolio returned +21.72% in 2023 (through November 30) vs. +20.79% for the S&P 500 index and +6.32% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. In 2022, the portfolio produced -15.2% vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

Since 2004, the Focus List portfolio has produced an annualized return of +11.07% through November 30, 2023. This compares to a +9.49% annualized return for the S&P 500 index in the same time period.

On a rolling one-, three- and five-year annualized basis, the Zacks Focus List returned +13.49%, +9.21%, and +14.05% vs. +13.82%, +9.74% and +12.51% for the S&P 500 index, respectively.

Unlock all of our powerful research, tools and analysis, including the Focus List, Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research Reports, Zacks Earnings ESP Filter, Premium Screener and more, as part of Zacks Premium. Gain full access now >>

Zacks ECAP Stocks Fair Isaac and Thermo Fisher Make Significant Gains

Fair Isaac Corporation FICO, a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), has jumped 26% over the past 12 weeks. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO has followed Fair Isaac with 23.1% returns.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), which consists of 30 concentrated, ultra-defensive, long-term Buy and Hold stocks, returned +12.17% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index. The portfolio returned -4.7% in 2022 vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.

With little to no turnover and annual rebalance periodicity, the ECAP seeks to minimize capital loss by holding shares of companies whose earnings streams exhibit a proven 20+ year track record of surviving recessionary periods with minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall S&P 500.

The ECAP and many other model portfolios are available as part of Zacks Advisor Tools, a cloud-based solution to access Zacks award-winning stock, mutual fund and ETF research. Click here to schedule a demo.

Zacks ECDP Stocks J. M. Smucker and Amgen Outperform Peers

The J. M. Smucker Company SJM, which is part of our Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP), has returned 22% over the past 12 weeks. Another ECDP stock, Amgen Inc. AMGN, has climbed 20.9% over the same time frame. Of course, the inclination of investors toward quality dividend stocks to secure an income stream amid heightened market volatility contributed to this performance.

Check J.M. Smucker’s dividend history here>>>

Check Amgen’s dividend history here>>>

With an extremely low Beta and a history of minimum earnings variability over the last 20+ years, this 25-stock portfolio helps significantly mitigate risk.

The Zacks Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP) returned -0.9% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index) and +8.11% for the Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL). The portfolio returned -2.3% in 2022 vs. -17.96% for the S&P 500 index and -8.34% for NOBL.

Click here to access this portfolio on Zacks Advisor Tools.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks - CyberArk Delivers Solid Returns

CyberArk Software Ltd. CYBR, from the Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024, has jumped 12.2% over the past month compared to a 4.6% increase for the S&P 500 Index.

The Top 10 portfolio returned +25.15% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index. Since 2012, the Top 10 portfolio has produced a cumulative return of +1060.9% through the end of 2023 vs. +360.1% for the S&P 500 index.

On a rolling one-, three- and five-year annualized basis, the Zacks Top 10 portfolio returned +25.15%, +14.13%, and +29.3% vs. +26.28%, +10.23% and +15.61% for the S&P 500 index, respectively.

*Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

*Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

*Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, "Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous."