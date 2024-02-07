Amgen (AMGN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Although the revenue and EPS for Amgen (AMGN) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Amgen (AMGN) reported $8.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.8%. EPS of $4.71 for the same period compares to $4.09 a year ago. The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.11 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.66, the EPS surprise was +1.07%. While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance. As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately. Here is how Amgen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Product Sales- EPOGEN - US : $55 million versus $52.80 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -51.8% change.

Product Sales- Neulasta - Total: $239 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $152.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%.



Shares of Amgen have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

