Idex (IEX) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

The headline numbers for Idex (IEX) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended December 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Idex (IEX) reported $788.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.7%. EPS of $1.83 for the same period compares to $2.01 a year ago. The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $768.97 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.78, the EPS surprise was +2.81%. While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health. Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance. Here is how Idex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Net sales - Organic impact - YoY change : 6% compared to the -8.5% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 6% compared to the -8.5% average estimate based on two analysts. Net sales- Fluid & Metering Technologies : $299.10 million versus $278.30 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.

: $299.10 million versus $278.30 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change. Net sales- Fire & Safety / Diversified Products : $179 million versus $174.52 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.

: $179 million versus $174.52 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change. Net sales- Health & Science Technologies : $312.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $315.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.4%.

: $312.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $315.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.4%. Operating income (loss)- Corporate and Others : -$22.70 million compared to the -$17.98 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: -$22.70 million compared to the -$17.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating income (loss)- Fire & Safety / Diversified Products : $47.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $42.57 million.

: $47.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $42.57 million. Operating income (loss)- Health & Science Technologies : $53.70 million versus $58.17 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $53.70 million versus $58.17 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating income (loss)- Fluid & Metering Technologies: $82.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $80.38 million. View all Key Company Metrics for Idex here>>>



Shares of Idex have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

