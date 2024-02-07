Compared to Estimates, Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Although the revenue and EPS for Edwards Lifesciences (EW) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

For the quarter ended December 2023, Edwards Lifesciences (EW) reported revenue of $1.53 billion, up 13.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.64, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.5 billion, representing a surprise of +2.27%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64. While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance. As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately. Here is how Edwards Lifesciences performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Net Sales- International(Outside of the United States) : $639.70 million compared to the $619.25 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.7% year over year.

: $639.70 million compared to the $619.25 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.7% year over year. Net Sales- United States : $894.40 million versus $889.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.4% change.

: $894.40 million versus $889.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.4% change. Net Sales- Japan : $112 million versus $119.28 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change.

: $112 million versus $119.28 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change. Net Sales- Europe : $344.90 million versus $336.32 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.6% change.

: $344.90 million versus $336.32 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.6% change. Net Sales- Rest of World : $182.80 million compared to the $159.58 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.1% year over year.

: $182.80 million compared to the $159.58 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.1% year over year. Net Sales- Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies : $56 million versus $55.47 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +77.8% change.

: $56 million versus $55.47 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +77.8% change. Net Sales- Critical Care : $250.50 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $228.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%.

: $250.50 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $228.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%. Net Sales- Surgical Structural Heart : $248.20 million versus $246.27 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.8% change.

: $248.20 million versus $246.27 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.8% change. Net Sales- Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement: $979.40 million compared to the $973.03 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.9% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Edwards Lifesciences here>>>



Shares of Edwards Lifesciences have returned +13.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Investment Research