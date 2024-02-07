Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Copart, Inc. (CPRT) ending at $50.48, denoting a +0.98% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.23% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.6% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 5.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.3% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Copart, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.35, reflecting a 12.9% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.04 billion, indicating a 9.07% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.45 per share and revenue of $4.24 billion, indicating changes of +15.08% and +9.57%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Copart, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Copart, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Copart, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 34.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 34.48, so one might conclude that Copart, Inc. is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Auction and Valuation Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

*7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

*Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

*Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.