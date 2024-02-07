Marriott International (MAR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Marriott International (MAR) ending at $244.76, denoting a +0.22% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.37%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.

The hotel company's shares have seen an increase of 7.01% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.3%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Marriott International in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 13, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Marriott International to post earnings of $2.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.16%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $6.32 billion, showing a 6.76% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Marriott International. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher within the past month. At present, Marriott International boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Marriott International's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.94. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.08 for its industry.

Investors should also note that MAR has a PEG ratio of 1.43 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Hotels and Motels industry stood at 1.54 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Hotels and Motels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

