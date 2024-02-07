The Trade Desk (TTD) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

The Trade Desk (TTD) closed the most recent trading day at $68.60, moving +1.63% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.37%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

Shares of the digital-advertising platform operator have depreciated by 2.16% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.3%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of The Trade Desk in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 15, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.42, showcasing a 10.53% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $582.19 million, up 18.64% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for The Trade Desk. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.99% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, The Trade Desk is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that The Trade Desk has a Forward P/E ratio of 46.97 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.78 of its industry.

Meanwhile, TTD's PEG ratio is currently 2.04. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.44.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, placing it within the top 43% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

