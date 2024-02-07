Carnival (CCL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Carnival (CCL) closed at $15.97, marking a +0.88% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.37%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.07%.

Shares of the cruise operator witnessed a loss of 8.76% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 2.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.3%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Carnival in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Carnival is projected to report earnings of -$0.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 67.27%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.4 billion, indicating a 21.82% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Carnival. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.49% higher. Currently, Carnival is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Carnival has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.76 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.8, which means Carnival is trading at a discount to the group.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, finds itself in the top 42% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

