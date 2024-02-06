What's in the Cards for Expedia Group (EXPE) in Q4 Earnings?

Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 8.



For the to-be-reported quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.88 billion, suggesting growth of 10% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Further, the consensus mark for earnings stands at $1.67 per share, suggesting growth of 32.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Note

Solid momentum in booked room nights is expected to have driven growth in Expedia's gross bookings during the fourth quarter. Also, accelerating lodging and air revenues are expected to have contributed well.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for gross bookings is pinned at $21.87 billion, suggesting growth of 6.6% year over year.



Strong momentum across B2B and B2C segments, owing to the increasing travel demand, are likely to have been key growth catalysts for the company during the fourth quarter.



Further, robust core technology, AI, machine learning, service and payment strategies are expected to have contributed well to the B2B segment’s performance in the quarter under review.



Growing investments in loyalty and app members and strengthening hotel business are expected to have driven growth in the B2C segment during the to-be-reported quarter.



The consensus mark for B2B revenues stands at $784.90 million, indicating growth of 16.1% from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate suggests B2C segment revenues of $2.03 billion, up 8.1% year over year.



However, the uncertain geopolitical environment is expected to have acted as a major headwind for the company in the fourth quarter.



Weakness in the Vrbo business due to the demand shift toward more urban areas is likely to have been another negative.



Sluggishness across insurance and car businesses is expected to have hurt EXPE’s profitability in the quarter under review.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s exactly the case here.



Expedia currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

