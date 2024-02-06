IBM Unveils Advanced Data Center Solution LinuxONE 4 Express

International Business Machines Corporation IBM recently unveiled IBM LinuxONE 4 Express, an advanced data center solution designed to provide cybersecurity, scalability and AI inferencing for hybrid cloud environments. The solution’s cutting-edge features make it suitable for a multitude of use cases for startups and small and medium-sized enterprises.



With built-in hardware-based security technology and confidential computing capabilities, the solution effectively shields sensitive data and digital assets. It enhances protection against both external threats and insider breaches by enabling scalable isolation for individual workloads.



Consolidation of databases onto a LinuxONE system significantly lowers costs and streamlines IT environments. Leveraging IBM's Telum processor for on-chip AI inferencing, enterprises can easily integrate AI capabilities with mission-critical data in the LinuxONE system. This seamless integration enables data analysis to be conducted exactly where the data is located. For instance, using this feature, health insurance businesses can speed up the verification of claims by analyzing medical records in near real-time. It also reduces both energy usage and data center floor space.



As enterprises across industries rapidly transform their operations online, they are facing numerous challenges in the process. Businesses often end up dealing with a default hybrid cloud set up with siloed stacks. This situation gives rise to inadequate operating models, leading to a non alignment across business operations and hindering the adoption of multi-cloud platforms. IBM’s LinuxONE 4 Express addresses these issues by enabling the development of an intentional hybrid cloud strategy from square one. Along with a simple, easy-to-use format, it ensures scalability to match growing workloads and performance requirements in accordance with evolving market conditions.



The solution also offers high availability, ensuring minimum downtime and access to critical applications without interruptions. Greater scalability, affordability and availability, along with advanced cybersecurity attributes, make it a very enticing option for organizations from various sectors. In fact, the solution is already gaining market traction as a prominent U.K.-based education institution, University College London, has selected IBM’s system to expedite computing research for biosciences.



IBM is poised to benefit from strong demand for hybrid cloud and AI, driving growth in Software and Consulting. The company’s growth is expected to be driven primarily by analytics, cloud computing, and security in the long haul. A combination of a better business mix, improving operating leverage through productivity gains, and increased investment in growth opportunities will drive profitability.



The stock has gained 35.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 22%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IBM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Stocks to Consider

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 18.99%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 19.64%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 170.71%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 78.99%.



IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has delivered an earnings surprise of 12%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



The company holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. It is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in the data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.

