Fiserv's (FI) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss

Fiserv, Inc.FI reported mixed fourth-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the mark.

Adjusted earnings per share (excluding 40 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.19 exceeded the consensus mark by 1.9% and increased 14.7% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.64 billion missed the consensus estimate by 1.1% but increased slightly on a year-over-year basis.



Organic revenue growth was 12% in the quarter, driven by 24% and 4% growth in the Acceptance and Payments segments, respectively.

Other Quarterly Details

Processing and services’ revenues of $4.03 billion increased 8.3% year over year and beat our estimate by 1.3%. Revenues in the Product segment were $892 million, down 1.9% from the year-ago figure and missed our estimate by 1.5%.

Revenues from Merchant Acceptance were $2.11 billion, up 13.4% from the year-ago figure, beating our estimate by 7.1%. The Fintech segment reported revenues of $800 million, indicating a 2.8% decline from the year-ago figure and missed our estimated $827.2 million. The Payments segment reported revenues of $1.72 billion, reflecting growth of 3%. The figure compares with our estimated $1.81 billion.

The operating margin from the Merchant acceptance segment was 38.8%, up from the year-ago figure of 34.8%. Adjusted operating margin from the Payments segment was 51% compared with the year-ago figure of 48.5%. Operating margin from the Fintech segment was 37.9%, down from the year-ago 41.3%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Fiserv exited the fourth quarter of 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.20 billion. Long-term debt was $22.36 billion. FISV generated $1.6 billion in net cash from operating activities while free cash flow was $1.3 billion. Capital expenditures were $354 million. The company repurchased 8.6 million shares for $1 billion in the quarter.

2024 Guidance

Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be in the range of $8.55-$8.7 while the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings is pegged at $8.58 per share, lower than the midpoint ($8.63) of the guided range. The company anticipates the earnings per share (EPS) growth to be in the band of 14-16%. FI expects total revenues to grow 6.5-8.5% while organic revenues are expected to grow 15-17% year over year.

