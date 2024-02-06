search
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 6th

6 Feb, 2024 17:00
AMZN, CCS and WRLD made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on February 6, 2023.

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6:

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN: This e-commerce providers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Amazon.com's shares gained 19.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Century Communities, Inc. CCS: This residential development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.          

Century Communities' shares gained 30.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

World Acceptance Corporation WRLD: This consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

World Acceptance Corporation's shares gained 26.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

