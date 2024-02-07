search
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 7th

7 Feb, 2024 10:13
CLX, KMPR and LANC made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on February 7, 2023.

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 7:

The Clorox Company CLX: This consumer and professional products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% the last 60 days.

The Clorox Company Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%.

The Clorox Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kemper Corporation KMPR: This insurance holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 14.9% the last 60 days.

Kemper Corporation Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

Kemper Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Lancaster Colony Corporation LANC: This food products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.4% the last 60 days.

Lancaster Colony Corporation Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

