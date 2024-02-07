Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 7:

The Clorox Company CLX: This consumer and professional products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%.

Kemper Corporation KMPR: This insurance holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 14.9% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation LANC: This food products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.4% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

