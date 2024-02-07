3 LSV Mutual Funds for Solid Returns

LSV Asset Management (LSV) is an investment management firm based in Chicago that was established in 1994. As of Sep 30, 2023, LSV managed $90 billion in assets for 350 clients. LSV mutual funds have an expense ratio of 0.80% and being no-load funds, these are cost-effective options for investors. The combination of their fees, proven expertise and transparent practices makes LSV mutual funds an attractive choice for investors looking for value-oriented strategies.

Investing in LSV mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three LSV mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

LSV Global Value Investor LVAGX invests in equity securities of companies worldwide, with a minimum of three countries, including the United States, and allocates its assets to non-U.S. companies in both developed and emerging markets. LVAGX advisors also invest in companies with market capitalization exceeding $100 million.

Menno Vermeulen has been the lead manager of LVAGX since Jun 24, 2014. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Novartis AG (1.3%), Comcast Corporation (1.2%) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (1%) as of Jul 31, 2023.

LVAGX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.1% and 9.6%, respectively. LVAGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 1.15%.

LSV Conservative Value Equity Investor LVAVX invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, in equity securities, such as common stocks. LVAVX advisors also invest in companies with market capitalizations exceeding $1 billion.

Josef Lakonishok has been the lead manager of LVAVX since Mar 30, 2007. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Exxon Mobil Corporation (2.9%), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (2.6%) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (2.3%) as of Jul 31, 2023.

LVAVX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10.1% and 10%, respectively. LVAVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2. Its net expense ratio is 0.60%.

LSV Small Cap Value Investor LVAQX invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, in equity securities of small-cap companies.

Puneet Mansharamani has been the lead manager of LVAQX since Feb 28, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Atkore Inc. (1.4%), CNO Financial Group, Inc. (1.3%) and Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (1.2%) as of Jul 31, 2023.

LVAQX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 14.2% and 10.9%, respectively. LVAQX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2. Its net expense ratio is 1.08%.

