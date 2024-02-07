Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Spirit AeroSystems' (SPR) Q4 earnings improve year over year. The top line benefits from solid performance across all segments.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. SPR reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 48 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 by 63.9%. However, the bottom line improved from a loss of $1.46 per share incurred in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time adjustments, the company recorded GAAP earnings of 52 cents per share against a loss of $2.32 in the prior-year period.



Spirit AeroSystems reported an adjusted loss of $4.02 per share for 2023, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $3.33. The full-year loss also widened from the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of $2.81 per share. Highlights of the Release Total revenues of $1,813 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,739 million by 4.3%. Also, the top line rose 37% on a year-over-year basis, driven by higher production deliveries on Commercial programs and higher Defense and Space and Aftermarket revenues.



Total revenues were $6.05 billion for 2023, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.98 billion by 1.2%. The top line also rose 20% from $5.03 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.



The company’s backlog at the end of the fourth quarter totaled $49 billion, up from the prior quarter’s $42.2 billion. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. Quote Segmental Performance Commercial Segment: Revenues in the segment increased 42.6% year over year to $1,517.1 million. The upside was due to higher production across all programs and a favorable pricing impact on the Boeing 787 program.



The operating profit was $249.7 million against an operating loss of $79.4 million in the year-ago period.



Defense & Space: The segment recorded revenues of $205.3 million, up 12.1% year over year, driven by increased activity on development programs and higher production on the KC-46 Tanker program.



The operating income decreased 82.1% to $3.7 million from $20.7 million in the prior-year quarter.



Aftermarket: This segment’s top line improved 24.1% year over year to $90.5 million, driven by higher spare part sales.



The operating profit increased 128.3% year over year to reach $21 million. Operational Highlights Total operating costs and expenses rose 10.7% year over year to $1,614.6 million due to the higher cost of sales.



SPR’s operating income in fourth-quarter 2023 totaled $198.3 million against the operating loss of $138.8 million in the prior-year quarter. This increase was mainly due to favorable changes in estimates and a material right obligation liability reversal recognized in the fourth quarter of 2023. Also, the favorable impact of the Boeing Memorandum of Agreement executed in October 2023 on the Boeing 787 program has contributed to this operating income improvement. Financial Position As of Dec 31, 2023, Spirit AeroSystems had $823.5 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $658.6 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



The long-term debt as of Dec 31, 2023, totaled $4,018.7 million compared with $3,814.9 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Cash outflow from operating activities amounted to $226.1 million during 2023 compared with cash outflow of $394.6 million recorded a year ago. Zacks Rank Spirit AeroSystems currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Recent Defense Releases Huntington Ingalls Industries’ HII fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $6.90 per share increased a solid 124.8% from $3.07 reported in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.27 by 61.6%.



Revenues for the quarter totaled $3,177 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,758.2 million by 15.2%. The top line increased 13% from $2,812 million recorded in the year-ago quarter, driven by higher volumes from all three segments of the company.



Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $7.90 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.26 by 8.8%. The bottom line also improved 1.4% from the year-ago quarter's recorded figure.



The company’s net sales were $18.87 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.98 billion by 4.9%. The top line, however, decreased 0.6% from $18.99 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.



Textron Inc. TXT reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53 by 4.6%. The bottom line also improved 30.1% from the year-ago quarter’s recorded figure.



The company reported total revenues of $3,892 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,917.6 million by 0.7%. However, the reported figure increased 7% from the year-ago quarter's level of $3,636 million.

