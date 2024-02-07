Utility Stocks Reporting Q4 Earnings on Feb 8: FE, DUK & DTE

The Zacks Utilities sector’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings are expected to have been driven by planned investments to further improve its operations, cost-saving initiatives and usage of new technologies that helped in increasing the reliability of its services and lowering operating and maintenance expenses.



Per the latest Earnings Preview, the Zacks Utilities sector’s fourth-quarter earnings are expected to increase 14.6% on a 1.9% increase in revenues. The utilities might have been affected due to warmer-than-normal weather pattern in most of the fourth quarter. However, new utility rates implemented in the service territories and customer growth are likely to have boosted profits.

Factors to Consider

Utilities continue to make prudent capital expenditures that reduce operating, fuel, maintenance and upkeep expenses. As a result, customers benefit from saving money on their utility costs. Utilities have reduced costs while simultaneously improving overall operations and efficiency through digital technology investments, crucial system connections and data-driven decision-making.



Numerous positive aspects, including new electric tariffs, customer additions, cost control, and the execution of energy-efficiency initiatives, continue to benefit utilities. Also, the ongoing investments to further improve the resiliency of electric infrastructure against extreme weather conditions and the transition to cost-effective, renewable energy sources to produce electricity likely to have aided the power industry.



Fourth-quarter weather patterns were warmer than normal for most of the fourth quarter across the service territories, with below-average precipitation. In November, some of the regions experienced snowfall. Overall, weather is expected to have had a moderate effect on utilities' fourth-quarter top-line performance.



According to the Zacks model, a company needs the right combination of two key ingredients - a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better - to increase the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



FirstEnergy Corporation’s FE fourth-quarter earnings are expected to have likely benefited from its ongoing Energizing the Future plan, which is aimed at enhancing and expanding regulated transmission capabilities. The company is also likely to have gained from cost management efforts, which resulted in reduced operating expenses in the to-be-reported quarter. (Read more: FirstEnergy to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?)



Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for FirstEnergy this time around. FE has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Duke Energy Corporation’s DUK top-line in the fourth quarter is expected to have gained from strong customer growth and favorable rate hikes witnessed in the recent past months. However, some of its service territories experienced tropical storms and tornadoes that brought in flash floods and hail, causing widespread outages. From the cost perspective, operation and maintenance costs to restore damages caused by the weather conditions might have had an adverse impact on DUK’s fourth-quarter earnings. (Read more: Duke Energy to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?)



Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Duke Energy this time around. DUK has an Earnings ESP of -0.52% and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



DTE Energy Company’s DTE new RNG projects, opportunistic sales in the steel business, and operation and maintenance cost reduction efforts are expected to have boosted its bottom-line performance in the fourth quarter. Its service territories witnessed a warmer-than-normal weather pattern accompanied by below-normal precipitation. However, in November, DTE’s customers experienced snowfall. So, the overall impact of weather on its quarterly top-line performance is expected to have been moderate. (Read more: DTE Energy to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?)



Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for DTE Energy this time around. DTE has an Earnings ESP of -2.03% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





