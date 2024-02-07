Roblox (RBLX) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Although the revenue and EPS for Roblox (RBLX) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Roblox (RBLX) reported $1.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.3%. EPS of -$0.52 for the same period compares to -$0.48 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 billion, representing a surprise of +4.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.57. While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance. As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately. Here is how Roblox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Bookings : $1.13 billion compared to the $1.08 billion average estimate based on eight analysts.

: $1.13 billion compared to the $1.08 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. Daily Active Users (DAUs) : 71,500 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 70,935.35 thousand.

: 71,500 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 70,935.35 thousand. Total Hours Engaged: 15,500 thousand versus 15,729 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. View all Key Company Metrics for Roblox here>>>



Shares of Roblox have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

