Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 7:

Meta Platforms, Inc. META: This company which provides social media platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Meta Platforms' shares gained 42.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

American Superconductor Corporation AMSC: This megawatt-scale power solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.6% over the last 60 days.

American Superconductor Corporation's shares gained 30.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Clorox Company CLX: This consumer and professional products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.

The Clorox Company's shares gained 17.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

*Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

*From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

*It’s credited with a "watershed medical breakthrough" and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

*It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.