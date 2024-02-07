Nokia (NOK) Deploys Advanced IP Routing Solution in Indonesia

Nokia Corporation NOK recently announced that Balitower has opted to deploy Nokia’s IP edge routing platform and applications to upgrade network infrastructure, boost operational efficiency and enhance network capacity. Nokia's comprehensive offering includes the 7750-service router, Deep Packet Inspection, Carrier Grade Network Address Translation and Internet routers.



Balitower, the Indonesia-based telecommunication tower and network infrastructure provider, is aiming to deliver reliable high-speed connectivity, advanced subscriber insights and ensure a premium user experience. Integration of Nokia's cutting-edge IP routing solutions will future proof Balitower’s infrastructure and empower it to capitalize on emerging market opportunities.



The 7750 service router addresses the full spectrum of IP routing requirements and its highly reliable service delivery mechanisms maximize network stability while minimizing service disruptions. Utilizing a common platform, the SR OS (Service Router Operating System) licensing model of the Nokia 7750 Service Router efficiently optimizes IP core and edge applications per the changing requirements without compromising performance.



The high-performance routing solution enables service providers to evaluate customer experience across the entire service journey. In addition to reducing operational complexities, the solutions ensure cost and energy efficiency across the operations. Nokia's solution is set to be deployed in Bali, Jakarta and Singapore, enabling Balitower to meet the increasing demand for network capacity in the region.



Nokia is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale products, which enables customers to upgrade to 5G quickly, is growing fast. It is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with the software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, it is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect.



NOK aims to create new business and licensing opportunities in the consumer ecosystem. It facilitates customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and flexible automation required to support dynamic operations, reduce complexity and improve efficiency. It seeks to expand its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets.



The stock has declined 23.9% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 2.2%.



