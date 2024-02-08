Compared to Estimates, Paypal (PYPL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Although the revenue and EPS for Paypal (PYPL) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Paypal (PYPL) reported $8.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.7%. EPS of $1.48 for the same period compares to $1.24 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.88 billion, representing a surprise of +1.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.36. While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health. Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance. Here is how Paypal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Transaction margin : 45.8% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 45.8%.

: 45.8% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 45.8%. Total Payment Volume (TPV) : $409.83 billion versus $403.53 billion estimated by nine analysts on average.

: $409.83 billion versus $403.53 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Total take rate : 2% versus 2% estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 2% versus 2% estimated by eight analysts on average. Active accounts : 426 versus 433 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 426 versus 433 estimated by seven analysts on average. Transaction take rate : 1.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 1.8%.

: 1.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 1.8%. Transaction expense rate : 1% versus 1% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 1% versus 1% estimated by six analysts on average. Transaction and Credit loss rate : 0.1% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 0.1% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on six analysts. Number of payment transactions : 6,798 compared to the 6,705 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 6,798 compared to the 6,705 average estimate based on six analysts. U.S. net revenues : $4.64 billion versus $4.45 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8% change.

: $4.64 billion versus $4.45 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8% change. International net revenues : $3.39 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%.

: $3.39 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%. Revenues from other value added services : $743 million versus $778.34 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change.

: $743 million versus $778.34 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change. Transaction revenues: $7.28 billion versus $7.11 billion estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Paypal here>>>



Shares of Paypal have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

*Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

*From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

*It’s credited with a "watershed medical breakthrough" and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

*It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research