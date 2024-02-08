Compared to Estimates, Paypal (PYPL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Although the revenue and EPS for Paypal (PYPL) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.
Paypal (PYPL) reported $8.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.7%. EPS of $1.48 for the same period compares to $1.24 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.88 billion, representing a surprise of +1.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.36.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Paypal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Paypal here>>>
- Transaction margin: 45.8% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 45.8%.
- Total Payment Volume (TPV): $409.83 billion versus $403.53 billion estimated by nine analysts on average.
- Total take rate: 2% versus 2% estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Active accounts: 426 versus 433 estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Transaction take rate: 1.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 1.8%.
- Transaction expense rate: 1% versus 1% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Transaction and Credit loss rate: 0.1% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Number of payment transactions: 6,798 compared to the 6,705 average estimate based on six analysts.
- U.S. net revenues: $4.64 billion versus $4.45 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8% change.
- International net revenues: $3.39 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%.
- Revenues from other value added services: $743 million versus $778.34 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change.
- Transaction revenues: $7.28 billion versus $7.11 billion estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change.
Shares of Paypal have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
*Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"
*From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
*It’s credited with a "watershed medical breakthrough" and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.
*It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
credit=zacks