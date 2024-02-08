Hercules Capital (HTGC) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, Hercules Capital (HTGC) reached $17.09, with a +0.06% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.82% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.41%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.95%.

Shares of the specialty finance company have depreciated by 1.84% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 1.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hercules Capital in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 15, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Hercules Capital to post earnings of $0.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $115.96 million, up 15.74% from the year-ago period.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Hercules Capital. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Hercules Capital is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Hercules Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.51. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.54 for its industry.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, placing it within the bottom 16% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

*Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

*From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

*It’s credited with a "watershed medical breakthrough" and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

*It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.