Fiverr International (FVRR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Fiverr International (FVRR) closed the most recent trading day at $27.46, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.82% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.41%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.95%.

Shares of the online marketplace for freelance services have appreciated by 2.15% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Fiverr International in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 22, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.52, indicating a 100% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $92.38 million, indicating a 11.13% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Fiverr International possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Fiverr International is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.61. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.77.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

