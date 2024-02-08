Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) reported $542.25 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.7%. EPS of $2.32 for the same period compares to $1.67 a year ago. The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $543.37 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.30, the EPS surprise was +0.87%. While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health. As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately. Here is how Mid-America Apartment Communities performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Physical occupancy - Same store : 95.5% versus 95.7% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 95.5% versus 95.7% estimated by two analysts on average. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted) : $1.37 compared to the $1.07 average estimate based on nine analysts.

: $1.37 compared to the $1.07 average estimate based on nine analysts. Net Operating Income- Same Store: $329.82 million compared to the $334.37 million average estimate based on two analysts. View all Key Company Metrics for Mid-America Apartment Communities here>>>



Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Investment Research