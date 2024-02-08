Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 8th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 8:

Textron Inc. TXT: This company that operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Textron has a PEG ratio of 1.22 compared with 2.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL: This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises has a PEG ratio of 0.48 compared with 1.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sanmina Corporation SANM: This manufacturing solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

Sanmina Corporation has a PEG ratio of 0.78 comparedwith 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.





