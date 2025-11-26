Spinal navigation co PathKeeper completes funding round

Medical device company PathKeeper Surgical has announced the completion an investment round of several million dollars from Club-D Innovation, an investment club of doctors in Israel, Arbelon Holdings, and additional investors. A few months ago, PathKeeper Surgical signed a distribution agreement in the US with medical device company Highridge Medical, which sells medical equipment connected to spinal medicine to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars annually.

PathKeeper Surgical’s device facilitates navigation in spinal surgery without the use of X-rays. Navigation within the body is one of the most prominent areas in Israel’s medical device industry. Navigation in spinal surgery is part of the activity of Mazor Robotics, which was sold for $1.6 billion to international medical device giant Medtronic. Other companies active in this field are SuperDimension, which was sold to Covidien, now part of Medtronic; and MediGuide, which was sold to St. Jude Medical, now part of Abbott.

PathKeeper Surgical was founded by Dr. Opher Kinrot and Erez Lampert, the company’s CEO. It has developed a system based on three-dimensional imaging using infra-red light waves, aided by artificial intelligence to improve the picture. The system is radiation free, and, according to the company, it facilitates precision to within less than a millimeter. It is compact, easy to deploy, and is compatible with a broad range of existing surgical instruments and systems, so that it can easily be adapted to hospitals and clinics without the need for additional hardware or special infrastructure. The company received US Food and Drug Administration approval for the device in 2023 on the abbreviated 510k track, and according to the company it has already been in use in 130 spinal surgery procedures in Israel and the US.

"PathKeeper represents exactly the kind of company in which we choose to invest: a strong team that solves a genuine clinical need through elegant and scalable technology," said Arbelon Holdings CEO Adi Gur. "The company’s performance is extraordinary, from obtaining FDA approval to initial successful procedures in the US, and it is now well placed for significant commercial expansion."

Noam Amir, CEO of Club-D Innovation, a joint venture of e-Health Ventures and the Israel Medical Association, said, "Our investment in the company represents a strategic investment and testifies to the great faith of doctors in Israel in the team, the technology, and the company’s ability to execute. The system offers a genuine answer to a clinical need, and is in line with trends in the market."

