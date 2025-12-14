12 dead in attack on Hanukah event in Sydney

The number of people killed in the shooting attack on the Chanukah by the Sea 2025 event at Bondi Beach in Sydney, organized by the local Chabad branch, is put at twelve. Chabad emissary in Sydney Rabbi Eli Schlanger is among the dead. One of the attackers was killed, the other is in critical condition. Police are investigating whether a third gunman was involved. They estimate the number of participants in the event at about 1,000.

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese called the attack "an act of evil antisemitism, terrorism that has struck at the heart of our nation."

Police have found a vehicle containing improvised explosives near the bridge from which the gunman carried out the attack. The vehicle is associated with one of the attackers.

Israeli ambassador to Australia Amir Maimon told Channel 12 News that as far as he was aware there had been no warning of a possible attack. He stressed, however, that in the national emergency risk assessment presented annually by the country’s security services the risk of a terror attack on the Jewish community was mentioned, and said, "I’m in shock at the impotence of the government."

