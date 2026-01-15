2025 inflation 2.6%; home prices resume rise

Israel’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) was unchanged in December 2025 from the previous month, according to Central Bureau of Statistics figures released today. For 2025, the index rose 2.6%.

There were significant rises in December in prices of clothing, up 1.0%; fresh produce, up 0.9%; and housing and transport, both up 0.7%.

The culture and entertainment item fell 2.6%, food fell 0.8%, domestic equipment fell 0.6%, and health fell 0.4%.

In housing, the Central Bureau of Statistics finds that rents for tenants renewing leases rose 3.0%, while for new tenants (homes in the sample in which the tenant changed) rents rose 4.6%.

The Central Bureau of Statistics stresses that these rises are close to the annual rises in these categories, since rents did not change last year for the vast majority of tenants, who had fixed monthly rents, usually with no indexing mechanism.

Home prices rise after eight months of falls

Home price rose by 0.7% in October-November, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics. In comparison with the same period in 2024, the rise in much smaller, at 0.1%.

For eight consecutive months from March 2025 the Central Bureau of Statistics reported a decline in home prices. The cumulative decline in that period was 2.8%. The Central Bureau of Statistics states that the home prices figures that it publishes in the middle of each month (in today’s release for September, October and November 2025) are provisional and are subject to revision in later releases.

The Jerusalem district continues to stand out. After five consecutive months of rises - the only district to record such a sequence - prices in Jerusalem continued upwards in November, by 1.5%. Year-on-year, home prices in Jerusalem rose 9.4%. Tel Aviv posted a year-on-year decline of 2.8%, but in November prices rose by a non-negligible 1.2%.

