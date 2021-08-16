3 Israeli universities in Shanghai Ranking top 100

Three Israeli universities have been ranked in the top 100 of the Shanghai Ranking - Academic Ranking of World Universities for the first time since 2013. In 90th place was the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, with the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot in 92nd place and the Technion, Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa in 94th place.

Tel Aviv University was ranked in the 150-200 section and Ben Gurion University of the Negev and Bar-Ilan University were ranked in the 400-500 section and the University of Haifa was in the 500-600 section.

Harvard, Stanford and Cambridge were ranked as the world's top three universities. Countries represented in the top 100 rankings included the US, UK, Australia, Canada, France, Switzerland, Sweden, Germany, Japan and China as well as Israel.

The rankings are compiled by Jiao Tong University in Shanghai and are considered one of the world's most reliable rankings.

Israel's universities have been slipping in the rankings in recent years. In 2013, the Hebrew University was ranked 59, the Technion 77 and the Weizmann Institute 93. But since then many countries have been investing heavily in academic education.

Hebrew University president Prof. Asher Cohen said, "The trend in rising in the Shanghai rankings demonstrates the hard work and uncompromising striving for academic excellence of the entire academic community in Israel and the Hebrew University in particular."

