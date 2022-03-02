3,300 homes approved for Ma'ale Adumim

The Ma'ale Adumim Local planning and Building Committee has approved the expansion of the city, in which 3,300 new housing units will be built. This follows a decade in which the no new plans on this scale have been approved for the city. The plan will now be submitted for approval by the Higher Planning Council, which has responsibility for planning and building in Judea and Samaria.

The new apartments will be built on land in the Nofei Sela East area of Ma'ale Adumim and will include a mix of 3,4 and 5 room and garden apartments as well as 170 houses with gardens and 10,000 square meters of public buildings and institutions.

The plan will be implemented in three stages. In the first stage 1,083 apartments will be built on 1,500 dunams (375 acres) of land. In the second stage 1,162 apartments will be built on 650 dunams (162.5 acres) and in the final stage 1,041 apartments will be built on 500 dunams (125 acres). The plan will ensure urban continuity from the existing Nofei Sela neighborhood to the new eastern section and access to Jerusalem and the Dead Sea from the northern neighborhoods via the new Ma'ale Adumim North interchange and the E1 Mevaseret Adumim area between Jerusalem and Ma'ale Adumim.

Ma'ale Adumim Mayor Benny Kashriel said that the new plan is huge news for young couples and people seeking bigger homes in Ma'ale Adumim and its suburbs. He said that this is the biggest plan approved in the past 10 years and will help the development of the city.

