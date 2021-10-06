5,000 new homes approved for Ra'anana

Israel's Central District Planning and Building Committee has approved a plan to build 5,000 new homes and an employment zone to the west of the city. The new neighborhood will add 20,000 people to the city's population of 76,000.

The new plan initiated by the Israel Land Authority (ILA) is in 267 acres in fields to the northeast of the interchange linking up to Road 531, and west of Park Ra'anana. The new neighborhood will have spacious parks, and wil encourage walking, cycling and public transport.

Most of the apartments will be in towers of 10-15 floors and are restricted in height due to the nearby airport in Herzliya. The employment zone will have room for 500,000 square meters of offices.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 6, 2021

Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021