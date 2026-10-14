AI-based workspace startup Zenzap raises $44m

Zenzap, developer of an AI-based collaborative workplace environment (Multiplayer AI), has raised $44 million in funding in a round jointly led by Bessemer Venture Partners and Lightspeed Venture Partners, alongside an investment from The Garage. The company says that the capital will support its expansion plans: enhancing product capabilities, expanding development and sales teams, and accelerating penetration into international markets.

Zenzap was founded in 2022 by Guy Weiss(CEO), Jonatan Bien (CTO) and Noam Neumann (COO). It says that its shared workspace enables human teams and agents to assign and monitor tasks, add context and documents, consult with one another, and make decisions in real time. The chat-based interface requires no technical training or complex implementation.

Zenzap says that it already serves thousands of customers, from small and medium-sized businesses to financial institutions, hospitals, and multinational corporations.

"Until now, artificial intelligence has been a personal experience: one person, one chatbot, one private conversation. The strength of companies lies in teamwork, collective thinking, and collaboration toward business goals," said Guy Weiss. "Zenzap was designed and built from the ground up as a secure platform so that agents and humans can work together, share the same context, and enable AI to become a force multiplier for employees and the business as a whole."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 14, 2026.

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