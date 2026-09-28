Aluma fund buys OPC Energy unit for NIS 272m

Aluma Infrastructure Fund (TASE: ALUMA), headed by Ori Yogev, Yair Hirsh, and Muli Ravina, is expanding its new energy arm, Alumenergy. Alumenergy is buying OPC Mevuzarot, a subsidiary of OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE), for NIS 272 million, in the hope that it will generate annual revenue of NIS 120 million and EBITDA of NIS 48 million in a full year of operation. OPC Energy will recognize a gain of NIS 65-75 million on the sale.

OPC Mevuzarot has twelve installations for generating electricity at consumers themselves for periods of fifteen to twenty-five years (for example at hospitals, industrial plants, shopping malls, and commercial centers, mid-size to large energy consumers that consume gas or electricity). According to OPC Energy’s reports, most of these customers also have agreements with the Rotem or Hadera power plants.

These installations have a total output of 52 megawatts, together with storage capacity of nearly 200 megawatt hours and roof solar installations with output of three megawatts. Since local power generation is cheaper for companies than external supply, Aluma’s customers will want to produce electricity at their own sites. In addition, Aluma will construct cogeneration installations producing heat and power to make the process more efficient for these consumers, and thereby grow its activity in this field and create synergy with previous acquisitions.

The acquisition of OPC Mevuzarot will also introduce Aluma into two new areas of activity: energy storage, and trade in the excess power that will be generated at its customers, turning it into a one-stop energy shop.

Some of the power plants have not yet been completed, and Aluma’s aim will be to complete them and connect them to cogeneration installations.

The acquisition will bring Aluma to a total capacity of 85 megawatts, which includes the twelve power generation installations from the completion in July of the acquisition of Supergas Natural Holdings from Supergas for NIS 395 million. Supergas Natural Holdings has a total capacity of 33 megawatts.

With that deal, Alumenergy also entered the field of the supply of natural gas to public transport companies that have buses fueled by gas. Alumenergy’s CEO is Amit Pergament, who transferred to Aluma with the acquisition of Supergas Natural Holdings.

Last month, Discount Capital invested NIS 80 million for 16.5% of Alumenergy, valuing it at NIS 400 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 28, 2026.

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