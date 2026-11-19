US technology giant Amazon has been holding protracted negotiations for the acquisition of Israeli AI company Decart. The talks between the two companies were first revealed by "The Wall Street Journal" last month and the negotiations are expected to reach fruition over the next week, before the Thanksgiving holiday in the US. The deal is expected to be unveiled at AWS’s re:Invent" annual AI and cloud conference in Las Vegas on November 30.

Amazon was pay over $7 billion in cash and stock, with performance-based incentives tied to the achievement of specific targets over five years, "Globes" understands. The three founders, young graduates of the IDF’s Unit 8200, have committed to remaining with Amazon for the full five-year term.

Sources have told "Globes" that the acquisition of the Israeli company is being led on Amazon’s behalf by Amazon VP and Israeli executive: Nafea Bshara, who heads Annapurna Labs, the engineering division of Amazon’s chip operations. Annapurna Labs began as an Israeli startup, which was acquired by Amazon in 2015 for $375 million. The company has since become a major success story within Amazon, spearheading the development of the company’s proprietary chips, after initially focusing on processors for cloud computing, and subsequently expanding into AI processing. developing Amazon’s flagship Trainium processors.

Annapurna with Bashara serving as one of its leaders is currently focused on developing Amazon’s flagship Trainium processors for model training, and "nferentia for running AI agents. The aim is to compete with the GPUs produced by Nvidia and AMD, while attracting more cloud and AI-processing customers seeking improvements in both performance and cost-efficiency.

Decart has the potential to positively impact the cost structure for Amazon’s customers and attract a larger client base. Early on, the company developed optimization technology that enables Amazon’s processors to compute more tokens, units of AI processing per kilowatt of electricity consumed.

Bshara was born in Haifa, grew up in Tarshiha, and studied at the Technion. Following his graduation, he began working alongside Eyal Waldman at chip company Galileo, which was later sold to Marvell Technology for $2.7 billion. In time, Bshara became the VP technology at Marvell Israel. In 2011, he cofounded Annapurna Labs, alongside Billy Harbuya and Avigdor Willenz. Today, Bshara is the most senior Israeli executive at Amazon, joining a number of other high-ranking Israelis at international corporations, almost all of whom work in the field of chip development.

In August Decart was in acquisition talks with Anthropic in an all-stock deal - a move that could have led to the establishment of the AI giant’s first R&D operation in Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 19, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.