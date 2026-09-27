C'ttee ousts Ayalon Highways chair Idan David

The committee on appointments in government companies, headed by former judge Shulamit Dotan, has ousted transportation company Ayalon Highways chairperson Idan David from his post.

In its decision announced this morning, the committee cites evidence from journalist Yossi Mizrahi of Channel 12 in an investigative report he carried out on David, according to which the amount of money that the latter managed as CFO of agricultural produce company Migdalitte was substantially lower than he declared at the time of his appointment at state-owned Ayalon Highways. The company had annual revenue of about NIS 17 million, whereas David declared that it was NIS 800 million.

In addition, according to the Channel 12 report, a statement was submitted at the time of the appointment relating to David’s role at IDY Group and the scope of the company’s activity signed by Tami Shefi, without it being disclosed that she is David’s wife. A certification from Yoram Barazani CPA was repudiated by him. "The letter presented to me is a complete forgery," he said in the report. A similar response was relayed by the accountant to the appointments committee.

The committee said that in the response that he submitted to the committee David rejected the claims made against him without any basis and stated in a general way that his professional experience over many years spoke for itself.

"The inevitable conclusion is that there are many reasons for considerable fear that the decision (to appoint David, A.Z.) was based on a set of facts that is untrue. The factual basis for the decision therefore falls away, and the decision cannot stand, and consequently nor can Mr. David’s appointment as a director of the company," the committee stated in its ruling.

David took up the post of chairman of Ayalon Highways last July. He was the candidate of David Amsalem, the minister responsible for the Government Companies Authority, for a directorship at Ayalon Highways. In his previous job, he was CEO of the Askelon municipality for three years under mayor Tomer Glam, and resigned a few months before the last local elections.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 27, 2026.

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