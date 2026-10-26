Aura buying assisted living chain Bait Bakfar

Real estate company firm Aura Investments (TASE: AURA), controlled by Yaacov Atrakchi, is acquiring the controlling stake (55%) in assisted living chain Bait Bakfar (TASE: BKFR), at a valuation of NIS 1.7 billion. Aura plans to go on to complete the acquisition of the entire business through a tender offer embodying a 28% premium over Bait Bakfar’s share price this morning.

Aura will purchase the shares held by the Blustein family-the controlling shareholders of Beit BaKfar-for NIS 935 million. Concurrently, Aura will issue a tender offer to the minority shareholders (who hold 45%). These include Poalim Equity (18%), the investment arm of Bank Hapoalim; More Investment House (8%); and Clal Insurance (6%). The offer will be based on the valuation in the deal with the controlling shareholders.

While the purchase from the Blustein family will be in cash, the tender offer for the rest of the shares will include a significant equity component: 30% will be in cash (NIS229 million), while the remainder will be in the form of an allocation of shares in Aura Investments that will constitute 8.8% of the real estate company, on the basis of a valuation of NIS 5.5 billion, about 2% higher than its current market cap.

Bait Bakfar was founded in 1988. It runs five assisted living facilities around Israel, with a total of 975 housing units. The company is in the process of constructing three further facilities, with a total of 884 units.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 26, 2026.

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