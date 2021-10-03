Aura jumps on trial purifying indoor air of Covid virus

Israeli air quality company in enclosed spaces Aura Smart Air (TASE: AUSA) saw its share price rise 25% today on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), giving a market cap of NIS 225 million, after reporting positive trials results on the purification of indoor air with the SAR-COV-2 virus.

The trial found that Aura Smart Air's air purification system destroyed 99.998% of the virus in an enclosed space 2.5 meters by 2.5 meters and 3 meters high. The company reported that 30 minutes after the start of the trial, the system had already destroyed 87.37% of the virus in the air.

The trial was conducted in the Innovative Bioanalysis laboratory in California, which is approved for BSL-3 safety level trials, according to the protocols of the US Center for Disease Control (CDC).

