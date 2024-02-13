Autotech co Wisense shutting down

Israeli company Wisense Technologies, a developer of radar technology for autonomous vehicles, is shutting down. The company had about 70 employees. In November last year, it notified 90% of them of the termination of their employment. Some of them were on active reserve duty in the IDF and some are among the people evacuated from Gaza Strip border settlements.

The company left a few employees to sell its assets. In mid-January, it notified them too that it would be closed within a month.

The original investors in the company were Eyal Waldman and Dr. Shmuel Harlap.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 13, 2024.

