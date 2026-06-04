Barkat brothers put Meitav up for sale

Meitav Investment House (TASE: MTAV) is for sale. Investment bank JP Morgan has been asked to find a buyer by the controlling shareholders, brothers Eli and Nir Barkat. On behalf of the brothers’ holding company BRM, the investment bank has approached several parties and proposed several possibilities for a deal, among them one that will include the sale of the holding of the Stepak family, which controls Meitav jointly with BRM. At present, however, the Stepak family’s stake is not expected to be sold, regardless of the price offered.

Zvi Stepak told "Globes" that the family had no intention of selling its shares. Stepak, who founded Meitav, transferred his holdings to his children several years ago. "Foreign investors discovered the company a few months ago. There was a deal in which we were slightly diluted, and since then interest in the stock has naturally grown," Stepak said.

Eli and Nir Barkat hold a 24.1% stake in what is Israel’s largest investment house, worth NIS 3.3 billion, and seek to take advantage of the 1,300% rise in its share price over the past three years to cash in. At NIS 13 billion, Meitav has the 36th highest market cap on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, and is not far from accession to the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

The Barkat brothers became joint controlling shareholders in Meitav in 2013, when Meitav merged with investment house Dash. In 2016, Meitav agreed a sale to Chinese fund XIO at a valuation of nearly NIS 1.5 billion, but a year later the deal was canceled.

Meitav stated in response: "We have seen approaches from foreign investors to the company, which is perceived as attractive. In the offering last December international entities were exposed to the company’s business, and since then approaches have been received on the matter by the company and by the controlling shareholders. The company examines every approach and opportunity in accordance with a range of considerations."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 4, 2026.

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